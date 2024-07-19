Yogi Adityanath advocates for natural farming to combat health issues

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said excessive use of fertilizer is adversely affecting not only humans but also animals and birds and there is a need to revisit ancient farming practices to address health issues.

"There is a significant difference between the farming practices that we have been taught in the last 100-150 years and the science of ancient times. We will have to turn the pages of history again. Today, due to excessive use of fertilizer, a 'slow poison' is entering our arteries, which is adversely affecting not only humans but also animals and birds," he said while addressing a programme on natural farming here.

Observing that agricultural production has definitely increased due to the Green Revolution, he said, " this is an incomplete truth. There is need to examine the production rates from natural farming in India in the 17th and 18th centuries when the earth was in its natural form and the grain production was also high." Adityanath added that soon an agricultural university will exclusively work on natural farming in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said that a large number of people now a days request money for treatment of cancer from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. A few years ago, the situation was not so horrifying, he added.

"Today, in every village, some youths are suffering from kidney disorders, heart problems and cancer. The reason for this is that our food habits have changed giving rise to new diseases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new mantra of natural farming to prevent this," he added.

He said that 12 to 14 cows suddenly died at the destitute cow shelter in Amroha. After investigation it was found that the fodder contained large quantities of fertilizer resulting in death of cows.

"If cows cannot tolerate excessive fertilizers, then what will be the condition of humans?" he wondered.

The Chief Minister said there is a huge possibility for natural farming in UP which has 12 per cent of the country's land and 17 per cent of the country's population. Also, UP produces 20 per cent of the country's food grains. There is adequate water resources in the state.

"We need to focus on the quality as per today's requirement as it can take our happiness index to a higher level," he said.

Adityanath said that UP has four agricultural universities, with plans underway for a fifth one. The state is home to 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and two Central Agricultural Universities.

He also emphasized the need to accelerate the certification process for products derived from natural farming.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others were also present on this occasion. PTI NAV DR