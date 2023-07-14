Yogi Adityanath asks mango farmers to focus on quality

Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked mango farmers to focus on quality and avoid shortcuts for taking the fruit from the state to every corner of the world. The markets of Europe are waiting for the mangoes of Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, adding that "we must take the mangoes from here to every corner of the world.

Adityanath made the remarks at the inauguration of the three-day 'Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2023' at Avadh Shilpgram here on Friday, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath asked the farmers to avoid shortcuts, prioritize quality, and prepare their products in accordance with market demands. Our government is working on 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach to increase the income of farmers, he said.

"We have to explore the global market for horticulture crops, and through Indian Missions Abroad, we should organize exhibitions showcasing agricultural products related to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also stated that the mango festival is a platform to increase the income of farmers.

"Our government has built four pack houses in the state. Recently, we got the opportunity to send two tonnes of mangoes to Dubai from the pack house in Varanasi, and we will have to organize similar programmes from the Saharanpur, Amroha, and Lucknow pack houses," Adityanath said.

He added that in order to bring horticulture crops to the international market, agricultural scientists and officers of the Horticulture Department will need to work together.

"Only then will we be able to explore new avenues and give the agricultural and horticultural products of Uttar Pradesh a different identity," he said. PTI NAV MR