Yotta Data to install over 20,400 NVIDIA GPUs by June 2024

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Hiranandani group-owned data centre company Yotta Data Services plans to install over 20,400 NVIDIA GPU-based super computers by June 2024, the company said on Tuesday.

GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), which are used for processing multimedia content, have become the main chipsets for processing artificial intelligence technology-related data and there is a shortage of these chipsets across the globe.

NVIDIA at present dominates the market globally with about 88 per cent share.

Yotta Data Services in a statement said that it has collaborated with NVIDIA to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform which will be the fastest super-computer in the country with 16 Exaflops AI computing power.

"Yotta has already placed a large order for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a powerful GPU for AI and HPC workloads, and plans to go operational with 4096 GPUs by January 2024 and 16,384 GPUs by June 2024," the statement said.

The collaboration will advance the development of AI solutions in India by bringing AI capabilities within reach of numerous organizations, businesses, AI researchers, and a multitude of startups across the country.

"With complete support from NVIDIA and a shared vision to develop India's sovereign AI landscape, Yotta also plans to massively scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 by the end of 2025," the statement said.

With this offering, Yotta customers will be able to train large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads serving the growing needs of Indian, Asian, and broader global markets, the statement said.

Further, Yotta is deploying an NVIDIA-powered reference architecture with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking that will allow GPU clusters to deliver great performance at scale for large AI training and inferencing workloads, as well as HPC workloads.

Yotta's Shakti Cloud AI platform will include various PaaS (Platform as a Service) services from day one, including foundational AI models and applications that will help Indian enterprises create powerful AI tools and products.

Yotta will deploy the first cluster of 16,384 GPUs at NM1, Yotta's highly acclaimed and Asia's largest Uptime Tier-IV data centre, located in Navi Mumbai. Next, Yotta will deploy a similar-sized cluster at D1, Yotta's newest and the largest data centre in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

This collaboration comes at a moment of phenomenal growth in India's AI adoption efforts, with the country becoming a hub for research, online gaming, and digital content creation. AI adoption in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 per cent to reach USD 14 billion by 2030. The Indian gaming industry is similarly expected to furiously grow to reach USD 5 billion by 2025. All these industries rely heavily on GPU computing to meet expected customer demands.

“Yotta aims to accelerate innovation and transform industries across India, delivering the power of NVIDIA GPUs as a service to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence," Yotta , Co-Founder and Chairman Darshan Hiranandani said. PTI PRS SGC MR