Yotta gets first tranche of 4000 GPUs from Nvidia

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Hiranandani Group's data centre firm Yotta Data Services has received the first tranche of 4,000 graphics processing units from Nvidia, the company said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Yotta Data Services has plans to scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 units by the end of 2025.

"Yotta Data Services has announced the arrival of the world's fastest GPUs – NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs – at its NM1 data center. With this, we reach one step closer to revolutionizing AI development in India and the world. The first cluster comprises of more than 4000 GPUs, and was received by Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services on 14th of March," the company said in a statement.

The demand for GPU-based servers or accelerated computing has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

Advertisment

The race for AI development among global companies has led to a shortage of GPUs.

According to industry estimates, NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with about 88 per cent share and there is a lag of 12-18 months in getting GPUs from the company due to its high demand across the globe. “ Yotta will help Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers accelerate innovation, drive growth and efficiency, and help achieve excellence as we scale greater heights in the AI revolution," Gupta said.

The Cabinet has approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.

Under the mission, supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem. PTI PRS PRS MR MR