You'll hear good news on India-US trade deal once it's fair, equitable and balanced, says Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said "you will hear a good news" on the proposed trade pact between India and the US once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.

He said that India will also protect the interests of farmers and fishermen in the agreement.

Negotiation for a trade agreement is a process and India as a nation has to see the interests of farmers, fishermen and small industry, he said at the Indo-US Economic Summit, organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce here.

"When the deal will become fair, equitable and balanced, you will hear good news," Goyal said.

India and the US are negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far six rounds of negotiations have been completed. PTI RR HVA