Young adults fuelling surge in heritage luxury, premium staycations: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Young adults aged 18-34 are driving a surge in heritage luxury and premium staycations, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The survey conducted among 2,000 youngsters in five cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Karnal, and Kolkata, revealed that travellers are prioritising cultural immersion, exclusivity, and meaningful experiences over conventional vacations.

The travel and tourism landscape in India is undergoing a significant shift, driven by young adults fuelling a surge for heritage luxury and premium staycations, the survey by hospitality firm Noormahal Palace said.

The survey showed that over 53 per cent of respondents aged 18–34 opted for staycations in iconic heritage properties over other options in the past year, according to a statement.

The study has further revealed that this demographic is increasingly willing to pay more for authentic, heritage luxury experiences over typical luxury, as their emphasis is on authentic cultural immersion and connection to history.

They are seeking locations, stays, and hotels that offer unique, story-worthy moments.

Moreover, the report further revealed that unique history, architecture, and personalised service are primary reasons for choosing heritage luxury stays.

Hotels offering the right blend of these services are the topmost priority of the new-age travellers.

Roop Partap Choudhary, Executive Director, Noormahal Palace, said, "We are witnessing a remarkable evolution in the preferences of the new generation of travellers".

"Youngsters not only seek luxury but also value authenticity and a sense of connection to heritage. At Noormahal Palace, we are proud to offer an immersive experience that celebrates history and culture, while providing world-class amenities." The survey further highlighted that the primary factors motivating the youth to choose heritage luxury stays include unique history and architecture, as this generation values meaningful connections, immersive experiences, cultural preservation, and celebrates the traditions and customs of diverse locations.