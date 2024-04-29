Young Entrepreneur’s Association, Magnifiq Capital tie up with Thyrocare to launch Rs 50 cr fund

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Young Entrepreneur's Association (YEA) on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 50 crore fund in collaboration with Magnifiq Capital Trust and Thyrocare for Indian startups.

YEA and Magnifiq Capital Trust partnered with Thyrocare founder A Velumani and have announced an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in Indian startups, YEA said in a release, adding that the startups will be handpicked and mentored by Velumani.

The announcement was made at YEA’s Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2024.

Innovative companies that are in seed-stages are encouraged to apply at info@yeaindia.org, where applicants shall undergo thorough review, ensuring a fair process of selection for the recipients of the funds.

YEA is a community of innovators and business leaders that work to foster an environment of growth, mentorship, and collaboration. It also empowers leaders through strategic funding and mentorship.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is an Indian multinational chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

Magnifiq Capital Trust is a Venture Capital Fund focused on supporting early-stage startups with high growth potential. PTI SGC DRR