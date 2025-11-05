Young Indians using credit for upskilling, career growth, finds survey

Mumbai: Young Indians are using credit as a responsible enabler of progress -- to invest in upskilling, for career growth, and pursue entrepreneurial goals, says a survey.

The survey by digital lending platform mPokket stated that for today's generation, access to credit is not about dependency, it's about possibility.

The survey finds that 63 per cent of respondents report a positive impact on their financial well-being, while nearly 40 per cent are using credit for forward-looking purposes like professional advancement (21.1 per cent), lifestyle improvement (20 per cent), and education (16.5 per cent).

While 26.3 per cent still rely on credit for healthcare and 12.4 per cent for emergencies, the dominant trend shows a shift toward self-investment and long-term growth, the survey, which polled more than 3,000 young Indians, stated.

Nearly 10 per cent of respondents are channeling credit into freelancing, creative projects, or small ventures, showing how financial access is helping unlock India's entrepreneurial spirit across cities and towns.

"What we're seeing is a powerful shift in how young India engages with finance. Credit is no longer just about access--it's about agency. When used responsibly, it becomes a tool for self-growth, helping people upskill, plan ahead, and participate confidently in the economy," says Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket.

mPokket Financial Services is a fintech company and RBI-registered NBFC dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion in India.