Young, tech savvy base driving rapid adoption of connected devices here: Samsung India R&D VP

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) India is experiencing a rapid uptake of IoT-based connected devices with adoption levels rising at an estimated 30 per cent for such systems, driven by a young and tech-savvy population, a senior Samsung India official said on Wednesday.

Samsung has unveiled 'AI Home', a concept of a connected, intuitive living space that combines intelligence across smart appliances, devices, and services.

Amit Kumar Jaiswal, Vice President, Samsung India R&D, said Samsung's India research and development team has contributed to global innovations behind the 'AI Home' concept.

"India being a young, tech-savvy nation...you'll be surprised at the Internet of Things (IoT) acceptance (levels) in India. If I talk (about) smart systems, we are third in the world, much ahead of so many other tech-savvy countries, which means our population is actually very keen on taking these innovations," he said.

While India ranks third after the US and Brazil, it is poised to soon rise to the second spot in its pace of adoption.

"Very soon we'll (India will) be number two. Our adoption is rising at the rate of almost 30 per cent for these kinds of devices," he told PTI.

He, however, declined to comment on specific data on the Indian market or addressable base for Samsung.

The company has three R&D centres in India that are working on AI innovations.

"Absolutely, a lot of work has been done in India," Jaiswal said when asked if Samsung AI Home offering had contribution from R&D teams here.

Globally, Samsung has around 30 R&D centres, he said, adding that the biggest chunk of that is in India.

"I want to emphasise that this is the only country where Samsung has three large R&D centres, almost 10,000 engineers... we saw today, in each of them there is something which has been done in India," he said.

For Galaxy AI, Vision AI, Bespoke AI and for AI Home, “there is a huge contribution from the India team and that is not just for the Indian market, it is for the world", he added. PTI MBI SHW