Youth, students flock NCPA to pay homage to 'role model' Ratan Tata

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) For students and other young people who gathered at the NCPA to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata on Thursday, he was not just an industrialist but a role model with a human face, also better known for philanthropy and his love for animals.

Abhishek Gabhne (23), who hails from Nagpur and is a MBA student at a city college, came to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai to pay tribute to Tata, who died in a hospital here on Wednesday night.

For him, Tata was a definition of philanthropy.

"I felt I lost a family member. He did a lot for the people and the country," the student said.

"If people can go to Lalbaughcha Raja (Ganesh pandal known to attract a large number of devotees), one can definitely go to pay respect to the raja who ruled the hearts of people," he said, battling humidity and long queue.

Rohit Rathod (22), another college student and a resident of Colaba area in Mumbai, was also at the NCPA as a mark of respect for the work done by the veteran industrialist through the Tata Trusts and as an animal lover.

"Such persons will never be made again," Rathod said.

Sujay Kulkarni (24), an employee of the Centre for Developing Advanced Computing, said he has been hearing about the work done by Tata since his childhood.

He described Ratan Tata's works like the one done by a "yug purush".

"Whom will you pay respect to if you don't pay respect to him," Kulkarni said.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Thousands of people from all walks of life, including politicians, corporate leaders and senior police officials, arrived at the NCPA, where Tata's mortal remains have been kept, to pay homage to the legendary industrialist.