Youths should leverage govt's skilling initiatives for safe, successful intl career: NSDC CEO

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) National Skill Development Corporation CEO Ved Mani Tiwari on Thursday emphasized on the importance of ethical migration and skill-based employment in global markets.

Speaking to the media, the youths should leverage the central government's skilling initiatives for a safe and successful international career and asked the youth and aspiring job seekers to avoid illegal migration routes.

"The world values skilled professionals, and with the right training, certifications, and ethical migration, the youths of India can build sustainable and long-term careers abroad. Taking illegal migration route is not only dangerous but also puts lives at risk.

"The youths can enroll themselves in skilling programs of NSDC International, which offer skilling programs and courses that are in demand in the global market," Tiwari said.

He highlighted that NSDC International has been actively collaborating with international governments to create structured job opportunities for the Indian youth.

Recognizing India's skilled workforce, several countries have approached NSDC International with employment opportunities.

Israel has asked for 5,000 healthcare workers, an indication of demand for Indians abroad. On similar lines, Germany and Japan continue to seek trained healthcare professionals. PTI RSN DRR