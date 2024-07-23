YSRCP slams Centre, says it has given 'zero' to Andhra Pradesh in Budget

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 23 (PTI) The Central government has given "zero" to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the YSR Congress Party alleged.

In its official X account, the party said the Rs 15,000 crore funds for the capital Amaravati is nothing but a surety to be given by the Centre to get a loan.

"Yellow media and TDP have been making noise since morning saying that Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated to AP in the Central government budget. But the Centre says it will give guarantee to AP to raise Rs 15000 crore as a loan from various institutions," the YSRCP said in the post in Telugu.

The Centre will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies for the development of Amaravati as the capital with Rs 15,000 crore being arranged in the current financial year and additional amounts in future, Sitharaman said in the budget. PTI GDK SS