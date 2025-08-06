Yugen Infra ropes in Gary Kirsten for cricket-themed villas, sports facilities in school

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Realty firm Yugen Infra has roped in South African cricketer Gary Kirsten to develop a 10-acre cricket-themed villa project near Goa.

Gurugram-based Yugen Infra will also develop an international school integrated with sports facilities managed by Kirsten.

"We have partnered with Gary Kirsten to develop 30 exclusive Cricket-Front Villas," Yugen Infra MD Sheeshram Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday.

Kirsten will also helps us in creating sports facilities, primarily cricket and chess, at the international school, he added.

Yadav said the total investment on this villa project and school would be around Rs 180 crore.

Commenting on the tie-up, Kirsten said, "India has a very strong sporting culture." Through this tie-up, he said, the aim is to integrate school education with sports coaching.

"The intention is development of sports within the school... we have got some decent experience around the model used in South Africa in the holistic development of a child, and hoping to kind of replicate that," Kirsten said.

Kirsten, who was coach of Indian cricket team that won 2011 World Cup, said this is a new phase in his life.

The school and villa project are part of 500-acre township 'Yugen Golf City, which is located on Goa and Maharashtra border. PTI MJH HVA