Yugen Infra to invest Rs 350 cr on new housing project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Realty firm Yugen Infra will invest Rs 350 crore to develop a new project in Maharashtra.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it will develop a new project, 'Garden of Eden', comprising 278 luxury residential plots.

The company said it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for a new residential plotted development.

The total investment for this new project is around Rs 350 crore. The project is located in the district of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. It is part of a township, Yugen Golf City. PTI MJH HVA