Yulu expands in Gurugram in last-mile delivery space

Mumbai: Shared electric two-wheeler platform Yulu on Thursday expanded its presence in Gurugram with the launch of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings in the last-mile delivery space.

Yulu will start its operations in Gurugram with shared goods-mobility services, while the shared people-mobility services will be rolled out in due course, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said.

Gurugram is Yulu's fourth city after Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, where it already operates a shared fleet of over 25,000 electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm provides urban Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) in four cities and is supported by Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Yuma Energy.

"Gurugram is a thriving city with a cosmopolitan mix of residents, a large and mature local service economy and rapidly developing infrastructure, all of which make it a great fit for a sustainable last-mile mobility service like Yulu,” Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, of Yulu.

Gupta further said the company has established strong partnerships with delivery companies in Gurugram.

Yuma Energy, a joint venture between Yulu and Magna, will deploy its network of AI-powered battery charging and swapping stations in Gurugram to power its shared EV fleet, the company said.

Yulu said it has enabled over 75 million green deliveries and benefited 50,000+ delivery partners across the country till date.