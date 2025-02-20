Yuma Energy acquires Chennai-based Grinntech to boost battery solutions

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Yuma Energy, a Battery-as-Service (BaaS) firm, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Chennai-based energy storage solutions start-up Grinntech Motors & Services for an undisclosed sum.

Integrating Grinntech’s expertise in battery technologies, R&D, and manufacturing will enable Yuma Energy to build a vertically integrated BaaS ecosystem that encompasses battery design and production, intelligent charging units, a multi-city swapping network, technology-driven operations, and a seamless customer app, the company said.

With its broad portfolio and efficient energy infrastructure, Yuma Energy is well-positioned to lead the rapidly growing electric mobility market in the country, it said.

Grinntech has developed solutions tailored to the evolving energy needs of electric vehicles and industrial applications, Yuma said, adding that this acquisition will enable rapid advancements in battery performance, safety, and cost-effectiveness, making clean energy solutions more accessible.

It also said the buyout furthers Yuma Energy’s mission to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions by individual users and businesses.

“This acquisition is a strategic step towards bolstering our in-house expertise in battery management systems, advanced R&D, and manufacturing,” said Muthu Subramanian, Managing Director & General Manager, Yuma Energy.

The company had last month unveiled its next-generation battery developed in collaboration with Grinntech, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The acquisition is, thus, a natural progression of the successful partnership between the two companies over the past 18 months, Yuma said. PTI IAS DR