Yuma Energy to strengthen supply, distribution partnerships

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) company Yuma Energy on Tuesday said it is looking to further strengthen its supply and distribution this year with focus on two and three wheeler original equipment manufacturers and new mobility partners across the country.

A joint venture firm between Bengaluru-based shared electric mobility platform Yulu and the US technology company Magna, Yuma commenced operations in February last year.

"The coming year will see Yuma striking multiple partnerships on the supply side by adding OEMs and mobility operators as well as on the distribution side, where we will go for intelligent and data-driven expansion of our swapping stations," Muthu Subramanian, General Manager and Managing Director at Yuma Energy, said.

He also said the company will focus on taking its high-tech charging and swapping solutions to a larger set of OEMs and end users. PTI IAS SHW