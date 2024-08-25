Yunus urges China to relocate solar panel factories to Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 25 (PTI) China, facing growing export restrictions for its solar panels, should explore the possibility of relocating some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh to boost the country's green transition and exports, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday.

Yunus, who assumed charge of the interim government on August 8, days after the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, made the call when the Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen called on him here.

During the meeting, Yunus called for close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and asked the Chinese investors to relocate their plants to Bangladesh, the official BSS news agency reported.

Yunus noted that China has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels, but the country increasingly faced restrictions in the export market.

China is the largest market in the world for both photovoltaics and solar thermal energy.

Chinese manufacturers "can relocate" solar panel factories to Bangladesh, which will help Bangladesh diversify exports and transition into a green economy, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said.

He also stressed the need for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China to increase economic cooperation between the two nations. The chief adviser put emphasis on technological transfer and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming.

Ambassador Yao conveyed greetings of the Chinese leadership and its people to Prof Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the Bangladesh Interim Government.

He said Beijing was ready to work with Dhaka and hoped that he would "fulfil expectations of a poverty-free Bangladesh".

"The future of Bangladesh will be better and brighter under your leadership," he told the chief adviser.

Yao pointed out that China and Bangladesh have recently upgraded their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" and added that both nations would celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic ties next year.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy conveyed an invitation from the Chinese leadership to Prof Yunus to visit Beijing at a convenient time.

He said Bangladesh was at a crossroads but "the people of Bangladesh will overcome the challenges". PTI AKJ AKJ