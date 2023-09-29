Zafin inaugurates new office in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Global banking technology leader Zafin on Friday said it has set up a new office in Chennai strengthening its footprint in the southern region of the country.

The 12,000 sq ft facility located on Rajiv Gandhi Salai here would allow the company to focus on collaborative work with business users and solution architects on design, price management, products and packages, among others, a company release said.

"The expansion of our office here signifies our deepening commitment to India and our belief in the immense potential of its talent pool to build products and provide superior customer experiences to our banking clients," said the company's Managing Director Suja Chandy.

Since its inception in 2006, Zafin has served various global banks including ING, CIBC, HSBC and Wells Fargo among others.

Recently, the company won the 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year award, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE