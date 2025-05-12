Zaggle Q4 net profit rises 67 pc to Rs 32 cr

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Fintech platform Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Monday posted a 67 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the year-ago period, Zaggle said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company's operating revenue rose 50 per cent to Rs 411 crore compared to Rs 273 crore a year ago.

"Building on our strong performance, we project our organic FY26 topline growth to range between 35 per cent and 40 per cent. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on driving margin expansion through increased operating leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-sell opportunities," Zaggle Chairman Raj P Narayanam said. PTI DP BAL BAL