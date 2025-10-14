Zaggle ropes in U-19 cricketer Ayush Mhatre as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Fintech firm Zaggle has appointed young Indian cricketer Ayush Mhatre as its brand ambassador under a five-year partnership.

Mhatre -- who plays for India U-19, Mumbai in domestic cricket and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL -- will feature in Zaggle's brand campaigns and digital initiatives aimed at expanding its reach among younger consumers, the company said in a statement.

Raj P Narayanam, founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle said, "Ayush's values and persona align with our commitment to innovation, consistency and customer empowerment and a spirit to challenge the status quo".

Founded in 2011, Zaggle provides spend management and corporate card solutions, serving over 3,500 enterprise clients and issuing more than 50 million prepaid cards across India. PTI HG HG BAL BAL