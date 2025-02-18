Zaggle ties up Google's partner Redington to offer low-cost tech for enterprises, staff

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Tuesday said it has tied up with Google's distribution partner Redington to offer secure and scalable solutions for enterprises in the country and premium technologies for their employees at affordable cost.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will introduce the Smart Employee Purchase (EPP+) programme, under which businesses will have a single-vendor solution for device procurement and lifecycle management while the employees can access Google Pixel devices at reduced costs, according to a statement.

The programme offers secure, cost-effective, and scalable solutions for businesses to enhance their operational efficiency, while empowering employees with access to premium technology at an affordable cost, Zaggle said.

The initiative will supplement Zaggle's existing employee benefits programme, help businesses enhance employee engagement and better manage costs through innovative leasing options, it said.

Also, employees in the highest tax brackets will be able to save up to 35 per cent compared to market prices, it stated.

"We are committed to continuously innovating solutions that simplify and enhance the employee experience while enabling organisations to optimize costs and operations. Our partnership with Google, through Redington, reflects this commitment and strengthens our mission to deliver greater value to both employers and employees," said Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO at Zaggle.

This programme empowers organizations to invest in their workforce, driving engagement and satisfaction, while ensuring they are future-ready, he said.

Organizations availing the EPP will benefit from optimized cash flow through predictable lease payments and enjoy tax advantages with structured leasing models, the company said, adding that robust enterprise-grade security protocols, regular updates, and complete lifecycle management will ensure that the risk is effectively managed. PTI IAS HVA