Zappfresh posts nearly 3-fold jump in H1 profit to Rs 7.03 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) DSM Fresh Foods Ltd, which operates the Zappfresh brand, on Friday reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 7.03 crore in the first half of this financial year, as the fresh meat and ready-to-cook food supplier benefited from growing demand for hygienic protein products in Indian metros.

The net profit of the company for the April-September period stood at Rs 2.44 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations grew 43 per cent to Rs 95.85 crore in the period under review, from Rs 66.92 crore in the year ago.

The Mumbai-based company, which recently listed on the stock exchange, said the results marked its first performance declaration post-listing and reflected sustained growth in its integrated fresh food supply chain.

"The numbers clearly reflect the strength of our model -- a profitable, digitally native, high-frequency food business," said Deepanshu Manchanda, founder and chief executive officer.

Zappfresh, founded in 2015, operates a vertically integrated model covering sourcing to delivery of fresh protein and ready-to-cook products across key metropolitan areas.