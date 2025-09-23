Zealthix raises USD 1.1 million

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) SaaS-based healthcare platform Zealthix on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 9.7 crore) in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures with participation from AlphaGen Venture Capital.

The funds will be deployed to drive expansion and accelerate revenue growth. A significant share of the fresh capital will be invested in strengthening technology and advancing Zealthix's vision to make India's healthcare ecosystem more digital, streamlined, and interoperable, the company said in a statement.

Zealthix is a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) based healthcare infrastructure platform that enables payers/insurers to offer OPD/comprehensive healthcare plans to their users.

Its Co-founder & CEO Abhishek Kumar said the funding will enable the company to further improve and automate its OPD Payer stack by leveraging AI/ML capabilities, and invest in sales and distribution to build new revenue streams. PTI ANK ANK SHW