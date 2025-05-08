Zee Ent profit jumps multifold to Rs 188.4 cr in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 188.4 crore in the January-March quarter, driven by effective cost management.

It had a net profit of Rs 13.4 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL).

Its total income was up 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,220.3 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 2,185.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

In "Q4 FY25 growth led by subscription revenue & other sales & services," said ZEEL adding it "enhanced profitability despite a weak advertising environment." ZEEL's revenue from advertising was down 4.2 per cent to Rs 837.5 crore in the March quarter of FY 2024-25.

"Domestic advertising revenue declined by 27 per cent YoY for the quarter due to slowdown in macro advertising environment, postponement of Zee Cine Award, busy sports calendar and higher base in Q4 FY24," said ZEEL in an earning statement.

However, its revenue from subscriptions was up 3.9 per cent to Rs 986.5 crore during the period under review.

The growth was "driven by both linear subscription revenue and ZEE5," it added.

Its revenue from 'other sales & service" segment was up three-fold to Rs 360.1 crore in the March quarter.

" Other sales and services up YoY due to higher number of movie released and higher syndication revenue," it said.

Total expenses of ZEEL in the March quarter were down 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,958.4 crore.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, ZEEL's profit soared to Rs 679.5 crore from Rs 141.4 crore a year ago in FY'24.

In FY'25 ZEEL's total consolidated income was at Rs 8,417.5 crore, down 4 per cent.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 111.10 on BSE, up 1.32 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MR MR