Zee Ent Q3 profit down 5.4 pc to Rs 155 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported 5.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.8 crore for December quarter FY26 on account of higher operating costs.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 163.6 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

Total income was up 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,298.5 crore in December quarter FY26.

"Q3 FY26 operating revenue up 15 per cent YoY driven by subscription and other sales & services," said ZEEL in its post result investor presentation.

During the quarter, ZEEL's operating cost was higher due to acquisition of movie rights and a shift in ILT20 league matches. Moreover, it also launched new content across platforms.

Zee's total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 2,087.4 crore, up 20.3 per cent year-on-year.

In December quarter, ZEEL's revenue from Advertising was down 9.4 per cent to Rs 851.5 crore as the domestic advertising environment remained soft. This was due to the slowdown in FMCG spending which impacted domestic advertising revenue, said ZEEL.

However, the broadcaster said it is "hopeful of revival" in brand building spends by the companies.

ZEEL's subscription revenue was up 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,050.2 crore in the quarter. Increase in digital revenue drives the growth in subscription, said ZEEL.

Revenue from the 'Other sales & service' was up over sixfold to Rs 378.4 crore. This "increase was largely driven by the sale of distribution rights of two blockbuster movies," said ZEEL.

During the quarter, its OTT platform Z5 registered its highest ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA. Revenue was at Rs 418 crore, up 73 per cent YoY and EBITDA of Rs 56.4 crore.

There is a reduction of Rs 192.6 crore in Q3 FY26 EBITDA loss YoY, and is "in-line to achieve breakeven," said ZEEL.

Shares of ZEEL settled at Rs 85.10 apiece on BSE, up 3.86 per cent from the previous close.