Zee Entertainment shares drop 4% after CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta resigns

New Delhi: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Wednesday declined over 4 per cent after the company witnessed another top-level exit, as its Chief Financial Officer Rohit Kumar Gupta resigned.

The stock dropped 4 per cent to Rs 154.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it went lower 4.11 per cent to Rs 154.30.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has now elevated Mukund Galgali, as an acting Chief Financial Officer of the company, according to a regulatory filing from ZEEL on Tuesday.

The board of the company has approved the promotion of Galgali, who is with the group for over 17 years and currently spearheading the Commercial & Strategic Initiatives of the company, it added.

The change would be effective from June 19, 2024.

Recently, there have been resignations at the top level from the media & entertainment firm ZEEL.

Last week, ZEEL President of HR & Transformation Animesh Kumar resigned from the company to pursue interests outside the organisation.

In April, the company's president of content and international markets Punit Misra quit.

Earlier, in March this year Rahul Johri who was President of business and heading revenue and monetisation, resigned after a stint of over three years.

In March, Zee Entertainment's President and group chief technology officer, Nitin Mittal had also resigned.