Zee Media Corporation narrows loss to Rs 8.81 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi: Private news broadcaster Zee Media on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 8.81 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.38 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL).

Its revenue from operations rose 3.63 per cent to Rs 182.36 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 175.96 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses were at Rs 194.55 crore, down 2.4 per cent in the June quarter of FY26.

Total income of ZMCL, which includes other income, stood at Rs 183.11 crore, up 3.24 per cent.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks in India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, it operates a cluster of 20 TV news channels.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd settled at Rs 13.72 apiece on the BSE, up 0.44 per cent from the previous close.