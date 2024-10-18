Zee Q2 profit up 70% to Rs 209 cr, revenue from advertising down by 7.9% to Rs 901.7 cr

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday reported 70.24 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 209.4 crore for September quarter FY25 as margins improved by effective cost management.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 123 crore in July-September FY24, according to a regulatory filing from ZEEL.

However, total income declined 18.93 per cent from Rs 2,509.6 crore to Rs 2,034.4 crore.

The profitability increased due to effective cost management, according to an earning presentation from ZEEL.

"Prudent cost discipline and focused execution has enabled us to clock 630 basis points improvement in EBITDA margins in a challenging macro environment," it said.

In September quarter, ZEEL's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin was at Rs 321 crore, up 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from advertising was down 7.9 per cent to Rs 901.7 crore in the quarter, impacted by a muted Ad spending environment.

"Macro Ad environment softness has restrained our ability to drive advertising revenue growth," said ZEEL.

However, its revenue from subscription was up 9.24 per cent to Rs 969.9 crore during the period under review.

ZEEL continued healthy growth driven by both Linear subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 & ZEE5. From the last three quarters "YoY growth (in subscription revenue) has exceeded 9 per cent" , it added.

Its revenue from other sales & services was down 77.38 per cent to Rs 129.1 crore in the quarter.

It "declined YoY as Q2 FY24 had higher theatrical revenue from Gadar 2 and other syndication." Shares of ZEEL on Friday settled 5.29 per cent higher at Rs 132.40 apiece on the BSE.