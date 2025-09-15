Zee transforming for next era with a roadmap for long-term success: Punit Goenka

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Zee Entertainment is transforming for the next era and building a strong springboard to propel into the future with a roadmap for long-term success, its CEO Punit Goenka said on Monday while addressing the shareholders in the AGM of the company.

After focusing on implementing sharp, result-oriented steps in line with our strategic growth plan in FY'25, now Zee is transforming for the next era, he said.

"Your Company aims to build a more robust foundation for future growth by harnessing its capabilities to design an omni-channel business model. Substantial efforts are being undertaken to integrate data-led decisions into content creation, embedding technology deeper into our operations," said Goenka.

The company is building a future-ready talent pool, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a highly competitive landscape, he added.

"We exercised a prudent cost discipline that also resulted in a cost calibration of certain key business segments. This enabled us to streamline the businesses to accrue gains in this evolving landscape by seamlessly combining our core strength of content creation with emerging technologies," he said.

ZEEL Chairman R Gopalan said Zee maintained a steady outlook on performance across all aspects of the business with emphasis on content quality and cost effectiveness.

"We are taking the right steps, keeping future requirements in view, by encouraging innovation in every aspect of the business, whether in content, delivery, technology," he said.

ZEE has taken considerable efforts to further strengthen the compliance standards, risk management frameworks, key policies and enhanced disclosures in the interest of all stakeholders.

"We remain confident in the management team’s collective abilities and passion to achieve a robust growth trajectory for your Company’s future," he said.

The shareholders of ZEE have passed all resolutions, including the appointment of directors and the approval of accounts. PTI KRH KRH MR