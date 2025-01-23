ZEEL Q3 profit jumps nearly 3-fold at Rs 164 cr

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 163.6 crore for December quarter FY25, helped by lower expenses, specially operational costs.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 58.5 crore for the year-ago period, ZEEL said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was at Rs 940.6 crore as compared to Rs 1,027.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses declined to Rs 1,734.7 crore from Rs 1,931.1 crore in the same period a year ago. Operational cost was lower at Rs 996.8 crore as against Rs 1,187.6 crore, the company said.

In an investor presentation, ZEEL said profitability was driven by effective cost management.

The company further said revenue growth during the quarter was impacted due to delay in the renewal of a B2B deal but renewal discussions are underway.

Advertising revenue for the quarter declined by 8 per cent year-on-year due to sluggish festive season, the company said adding sustained consumption slowdown is resulting in lower FMCG advertising spending.