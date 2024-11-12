ZEISS aims to double headcount at Bengaluru GCC to over 1,200 by 2028

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Global optics and optoelectronics major, ZEISS is planning to double headcount to over 1,200 at its newly opened global capability centre in Bengaluru by 2028, a senior company official said.

ZEISS had inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) in India on Monday. The centre will accommodate over 600 employees with deep domain expertise in the field of application research for medical technologies, vision care, cyber security, artificial intelligence, cloud excellence and digital transformation.

"This centre will accelerate the digital transformation of our growing global operations and stands as a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for ZEISS' growth in India," ZEISS India CFO Dhaval Radia said in a statement.

He further said, "The company aims to double this current workforce by 2028." The GCC, spread across 43,000 sqft. is a strategic hub that will tap into Bengaluru's deep IT talent pool to drive technology solutions and further expand ZEISS' global R&D capabilities, the company said.

"With the opening of the new GCC, ZEISS India is making a bold bet on the burgeoning Indian market, positioning itself to capitalise on the country's vast potential for technological innovation and development," it added.

ZEISS India said it has also collaborated with the Karnataka government to enhance the region's R&D ecosystem for emerging technologies. The joint initiative will support the state's start-up ecosystem by "establishing a collaborative center where ZEISS will contribute with its infrastructure and expertise while startups bring along the agility and disruptive innovation".

The collaboration will seek to accelerate the commercialisation of cutting-edge products, such as AI-driven diagnostics and smart optical devices, aiming for a significant percentage of these developments to reach the market within three years, the statement said. PTI RKL TRB