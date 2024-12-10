ZEISS India, Image Optical Company set up first ZEISS VISION CENTRE in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) ZEISS India, a technology expert in optics and optoelectronics, has inaugurated its first ZEISS VISION CENTRE in the city in association with Image Optical Company, a top official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The ZEISS VISION CENTRE, located in Phoenix Market City, will offer premium eye-care solutions and ZEISS outdoor lenses with customisation options for customers.

"We commemorate a major milestone in our journey in Chennai with the launch of this first store. This is a significant turning point for us, and the launch of the ZEISS Vision Centre in Chennai is a prime example of our efforts to provide an excellent experience for our partners and customers," said ZEISS India Business Head for India and Neighbouring Markets-Vision Care, Rohan Paul, in a company statement.

"ZEISS's state-of-the-art optical technology, combined with Image Optical Company's commitment to customer satisfaction, will transform the Chennai eyewear market by providing customers with a comfortable, stylish, and precise combination," he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH