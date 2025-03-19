Zelestra, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sign PPA for supply of 16 MW clean energy

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Spain-based Zelestra on Wednesday announced signing an agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) for the supply of 16 MW clean energy from its project in Tamil Nadu.

Zelestra is setting up a 149 MW hybrid (wind and solar) project near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

A power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with DICV which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, for the supply of 16.2 MW green energy, it added. The power will be supplied to the company's factory in Oragadam, near Chennai where DICV manufactures commercial trucks and luxury buses under the BharatBenz brand as well as Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner.

"The PPA demonstrates Zelestra’s ability to co-create tailor-made solutions for clients by utilizing both wind and solar assets to meet the specific needs of DICV’s operations," the company said.

In India, the company has an active pipeline of 5 GW out of which 2.8 GW is contracted capacity and the rest to be contracted progressively by CY2026. With a portfolio of 28 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries, Spain-headquartered Zelestra specializes in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. PTI ABI ABI MR