Zelestra India rebrands as Resolven; aims to deliver over 1.5 GW of renewable projects annually

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Zelestra India on Wednesday announced its rebranding to Resolven, marking a strategic evolution toward building a disciplined, execution-led renewable energy platform designed for multi-gigawatt scale in India.

Backed by EQT, one of the world’s leading investment firms, the rebrand reflects the company’s transition into its next phase of growth — anchored in commissioning discipline, operational rigour, and the ability to deliver complex renewable portfolios at scale, a company statement said.

"We are entering what it calls a 'proof-of-scale' phase -- a high-stakes two years in which we aim to execute more than 1.5 GW of projects annually across solar, wind, hybrid and battery storage, simultaneously, across multiple states. With a 5.5 GW pipeline already in hand, the next two years will be demanding, but it will also define Resolven as a serious multi-gigawatt renewable platform in India," says Board member and CEO Parag Sharma in the statement.

Sharma also told reporters in a media round table earlier in the day that the company's expansion plans will entail an investment of about USD 1.2 billion, which includes USD 300 million as equity and the remaining as a debt portion.

Resolven is also prioritising evacuation infrastructure and substation readiness to support hybrid and storage-led growth.

Federico D'Amico, Managing Director and Head of India Infrastructure at EQT, said, "India's renewable energy market is entering a phase where execution capability and long-term discipline are becoming as important as scale. Resolven's evolution reflects a clear focus on delivering complex projects with strong governance, structured processes, and predictable delivery. EQT has a strong belief in Resolven's strategy and leadership team, and is committed to supporting the company's next phase of growth in line with India's energy transition and long-term infrastructure needs." The Resolven is a vertically integrated, multi-technology renewable energy platform with a 5.5 GW pipeline and a strategic ambition to deliver 10 GW of high-quality renewable assets by 2030.