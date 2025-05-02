Zelestra inks pact to supply 39MW green power to Seshasayee Paper

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Zelestra on Friday said it has signed a power purchase agreement to supply 39 MW solar-wind hybrid electricity to Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPB).

The green energy will be generated from Zelestra’s co-located wind-solar hybrid project in India, a company statement said.

The project with a total capacity of 150 MW will be built, owned, and operated by the company and will be dedicated to supplying renewable power to corporate and industrial clients under the Intra State Open Access model.

The project is expected to be commissioned by February-March 2026.

This long-term 39 MW solar-wind hybrid Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will supply 7.2 crore units per annum, resulting in a reduction of 57.6 MT CO2 emissions annually, currently attributed to power sourced from the state grid.

Sajay K V, CEO of Zelestra India, said, "This marks just the initial phase of our C&I growth strategy, with plans to incorporate 1 GW into our portfolio exclusively from Commercial & Industrial business by 2026. Our strategically located resources along with GNA certainty pipeline of 5 GW across seven states position us to offer customised green energy solutions that meet the specific requirements of our industrial clients." N Gopalaratnam, Chairman, Seshasayee Paper and Boards said, "Our company has always been at the forefront of adopting cleaner greener production technologies, with more than 60 per cent of the energy requirements of our Erode unit already being met through green sources." With a portfolio of 28 GW of carbon-free projects across 13 countries, Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specialising in developing, commercialising, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is made up of 953 professionals globally. PTI KKS DR