Zen Mobility Sets the Wheels in Motion as the Zen Micro Pod Deliveries Begin

26th October 2023, India: - Zen Mobility, an emerging Indian Electric Vehicle OEM, headquartered in Manesar, Gurgaon (Haryana), has today announced the commencement of deliveries for its highly anticipated Zen Micro Pod. Scheduled to commence in the fourth week of October 2023, this purpose-built cargo 3-wheeler Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) has garnered considerable anticipation within the market. Notably, Zen Mobility has successfully secured a substantial number of pre-orders for over 5000 units.

The Zen Micro Pod marks a significant milestone in Zen Mobility's commitment to revolutionizing last-mile connectivity. With its compact design, eco-friendly credentials, and innovative features, the Zen Micro Pod is set to reshape the urban commuting landscape. While Zen Mobility has ambitious plans to expand nationwide, it is taking a thoughtful approach to ensure top-notch customer experience. The rollout will follow a phased, city-wise approach, beginning with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Bangalore, Pune, and Chennai. Subsequent phases will see Zen Micro Pod availability extended to other cities across India. Customers will have multiple purchasing options, including leasing, financing or up-front buying through dealerships and retail outlets.

Mr. Namit Jain, Founder and CEO of Zen Mobility, expressed his excitement stating that, "We are delighted to announce the commencement of deliveries, in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, with plans for a gradual nationwide expansion. Our business-to-business (B2B) model, developed in partnership with fleet companies, underscores our commitment to accessibility and affordability. Our dedicated after-sales service team stands ready to deliver unparalleled support. Since the launch of the Zen Micro Pod, we have witnessed an overwhelming response, with pre-orders totaling over 5000 units. This remarkable interest also highlights the immense demand for our offering. Our dedication extends to making a positive impact on urban mobility, offering responsible mobility solutions that align with society's evolving needs. Our aim is to enhance productivity while reducing both the carbon footprint and overall cost of ownership. We envision a cleaner, more efficient, and interconnected urban landscape, and the Zen Micro Pod represents a significant stride toward realizing that vision.” Currently, Zen Mobility has established dealerships in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore, with plans for further expansion into Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and various other cities. Zen Mobility has strategically chosen a B2B business model, collaborating with fleet companies that serve major e-commerce and grocery companies. The Zen Micro Pods will be available for lease or financing, thanks to partnerships with leading asset management companies.

The Zen Micro Pod is accompanied by a comprehensive 3-year warranty, providing buyers with a steadfast assurance of product reliability. A dedicated after-sales service team will be readily available to address any concerns, ensuring a seamless ownership experience. Zen Mobility's Zen Micro Pod represents a sustainable, efficient, and convenient solution for last-mile connectivity. With an impressive pre-order response and a commitment to delivering top-quality products and services, Zen Mobility is poised to make a significant impact on the urban transportation landscape in India.

About Zen Mobility Zen Mobility is a one-of-its-kind Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) OEM engaged in the design and manufacturing of customized & purpose-built EVs, with designs from Germany and built in India with a vision to transform modern-day mobility and logistics, Zen is focused on alleviating the challenges of the Last Mile delivery (LMD) segment. A brainchild of Namit Jain, Zen Mobility was established in 2019-20 as a spin-off of NTF Group - a renowned auto component manufacturer of engineering plastics and composites to majority of the Auto OEMs in India and globally.

