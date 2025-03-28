Zen Technologies secures Rs 152 crore order from Defence Ministry

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Zen Technologies, an anti-drone technology and defence training solutions provider, on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 152 crore from the Ministry of Defence for supply of its virtual simulation system to provide comprehensive training for air defence operations.

Zen will provide its in-house developed Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) as part of this order, according to a company statement.

Zen IADCS is a virtual simulator for training L 70 and ZU 23-2 gun crews, offering realistic battle scenarios and enhanced realism in weapon handling.

"We invested in the research and development of this simulator independently, convinced of its transformative potential. With its successful induction, we foresee significant interest not only from within India but also from friendly foreign nations operating legacy air defence platforms like the L70 gun," Arjun Dutt Atluri, Vice President, Zen Technologies, said.