Zendesk announces innovation hub in Pune

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Zendesk on Tuesday announced the establishment of an innovation hub in Pune, marking a milestone in the growth of the company’s footprint in India, as well as the global product development team.

Zendesk Pune Innovation Hub is part of the company's strategy of scaling new sources of talent and enhancing collaboration across global teams.

"Pune is now home to one of the company’s global growth centres with the team set to expand in scale and significance as part of worldwide operations," the company said in a release.

Zendesk’s Pune Hub will play a key role in advancing the company’s plans in AI-powered solutions, centred around the Zendesk Resolution Platform.

Zendesk's Resolution Platform has tools that integrate AI agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, measurement and insights, and human expertise. The platform combines automation and human insight for seamless interactions.

"The Pune Hub operates as a holistic innovation site, housing a comprehensive suite of functions - including Product Management, UX Design, Engineering and Service Reliability Engineers - that empower the hub to drive global roadmaps with independent, end-to-end accountability," according to the release.

Shashi Upadhyay, Zendesk’s President of Product, Engineering and AI, noted that India has evolved from a support hub into a strategic engine for innovation.

"By establishing this function, we are moving beyond execution to full ownership of global product roadmaps. And this facility is a cornerstone of our smart global footprint, providing the high-calibre collaboration space necessary to drive our global vision of AI-led service excellence worldwide," Upadhyay said. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL