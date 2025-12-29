Zepto 2025 wrap: 48-second deliveries, 346 crore app opens

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Quick commerce has transitioned from a pandemic-era convenience to an everyday essential for Indians, with Zepto recording over 346 crore app opens and an impressive delivery time of just 48 seconds in 2025, according to the company's annual trend report released on Monday.

The report, which offers a peek into the year, revealed that delivery partners for the platform collectively travelled over 24.52 crore kilometres to deliver orders.

Beyond speed, the year was marked by significant consumer savings and peculiar shopping baskets. Indian shoppers saved an estimated Rs 17,000 crore through competitive pricing and faster access on the platform, the company said.

A Mumbai-based user, Yasin, placed a single order worth Rs 1,89,900. Another user, Rajkumar L, was dubbed a "Zepto legend" for receiving 5,894 deliveries over the year, averaging 16 orders per day.

Generosity also trended, with Priyanshu from Gurugram giving out Rs 54,000 in tips to delivery partners throughout the year.

In Bengaluru, staples like milk and tomatoes led orders alongside 69,177 Type-C cables, while 5,279 baskets paired coffee with melatonin gummies.

Mumbai’s "never sleep" culture was evident in the consumption of 7.84 lakh litres of energy drinks and 37,193 joint orders of snacks and condoms.

Delhi-NCR showcased a regional divide as North Delhi preferred guavas (4.41 lakh units) over South Delhi’s choice of avocados (3.18 lakh units), with 3,759 orders pairing Eno with Schezwan chutney.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad remained traditional with 65,105 kgs of Osmania biscuits ordered, even as residents frequently ordered sugar-free products alongside sweets. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU