Zepto appoints Sneha Arora as CHRO

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Quick commerce major Zepto on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sneha Arora as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), with immediate effect.

Arora brings in 15 years of experience, having worked with Simpl, Myntra, SAP, and Flipkart.

Arora’s appointment comes a year after Zepto’s HR head, Martin Dinesh Gomez, resigned in September 2024. Following Gomez’s exit, Zepto’s Chief Brand Officer Chandan Mendiratta took on HR and operational responsibilities as the Chief Culture Officer. PTI ANK DR DR DR