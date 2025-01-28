Zepto completes reverse flip from Singapore to India ahead of IPO: CFO

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Quick commerce company Zepto has marked a milestone with the completion of its reverse flip from Singapore to India ahead of its proposed IPO.

The move of bringing the domicile of Zepto's parent to India assumes significance as the company looks to raise money through IPO. Zepto CFO Ramesh Bafna took to X to announce the completion of the reverse merger, bringing the domicile of its parent Kiranakart Pte Ltd to India, and said this would serve as a "good #GharWapasi template for the startup ecosystem and overtime enable a great pipeline towards capital markets".

"Historic scenes on completion of #IndiaFirst reverse merger from Singapore to India in the #FastestEver timeline," Bafna wrote in his post.

The exercise underlines understanding of technicals, working with the right partners, getting into nuts and bolts on execution, and unblocking natural causes of delay and tactical calls in real-time by an empowered team.

Bafna lauded the entire team behind the exercise and praised co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha for prioritising clarity and team empowerment.

"...This is good hashtag#GharWapasi template for the startup ecosystem and overtime enables a great pipeline towards capital markets," the CFO said.

Earlier, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Singapore-based Kiranakart Pte Ltd with Kiranakart Technologies Ltd, thus bringing the domicile of Zepto's holding company to India.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a revenue of Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, a more than two-fold increase from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Zepto has marginally reduced losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1,272.4 crore in 2022-23, according to data shared by Tofler. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL