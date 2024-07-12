Zepto elevates Devendra Meel as chief business officer

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Quick commerce company Zepto on Friday said it has elevated its vice president for strategy Devendra Meel to the post of chief business officer.

In his new role, Meel will spearhead category management and foster brand partnerships, ensuring optimal assortment, pricing, availability, and growth of all core categories on the platform, the company said in a statement.

Zepto, Co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha said that Meel joined the company a year ago and he has played a key role in scaling our advertising business to hundreds of crores in revenue and, more importantly, built out Zepto Pass end-to-end: from an idea to over 5 million subscribers at present.

"Devendra has executed like an entrepreneur and treated Pass like his baby, working tirelessly 6-7 days a week with the Pass team to make the economics sustainable, and brought the whole company together to get Pass launched in record time," Palicha said.

Prior to Zepto, Meel has led special initiatives at Zomato and Jio, the statement said. PTI PRS DRR