Zepto halts ops in 40 cafes amid supply chain challenges, operations to resume around Sept

New Delhi: Quick commerce player Zepto has temporarily shut operations in 40 Zepto cafes in certain areas in and around Delhi as it adjusts its supply chain to meet surging demand, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The halt in operations is expected to last only until September while the company addresses its supply chain challenges.

"Zepto was getting unprecedented demand which was not matching the vendor availability. To ensure that quality and service are not compromised, the company is halting operations in 40 stores in and around Delhi.

"Less than 100 people have been impacted by this move. Those impacted have been given choice to shift to nearby stores or kitchens, as the company wants to retain them for when operations start again somewhere around in September," a source told PTI.

Employees affected by the temporary closure were informed of the decision on April 20 and given a month to decide whether to transfer to nearby locations.

Currently, Zepto operates around 750 cafes.