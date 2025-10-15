Zepto tops LinkedIn's 2025 Top Startups India List for the 3rd time

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Zepto has secured the top spot on the 2025 LinkedIn Top Startups India list for the third consecutive year, followed by enterprise cloud storage firm Lucidity and 10-minute food delivery platform Swish.

The list, released on Wednesday, ranks emerging companies where careers are most likely to thrive, based on proprietary data across four key metrics: employee growth, member engagement, job interest, and the ability to attract top talent.

To qualify, startups must be privately held, headquartered in India, have at least 30 employees, and be no older than five years, while also avoiding recent mass layoffs. Data for the 2025 ranking was collected between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

"Quick-commerce unicorn Zepto (#1) leads the list for the third consecutive year, followed by Lucidity (#2), which is redefining enterprise cloud storage, and Swish (#3), a Bengaluru-based 10-minute food delivery platform.

"Despite operating in different categories, all three are scaling rapidly and expanding into new markets, signalling that operational precision, technology depth and category agility are the defining advantages of India's top-performing startups," LinkedIn said.

The 2025 list highlights the continued rise of quick commerce, AI-native platforms, and specialised fintech as core engines of India's startup economy.

Beyond Zepto, the quick commerce sector sees expansion into adjacent services with FirstClub (ranked 13) and Snabbit (ranked 14) offering instant grocery and home assistance solutions.

AI startups like Weekday (ranked 4), Convin (ranked 6), and LimeChat (ranked 19), and fintech firms Jar (ranked 5), CARD91 (ranked 18), and Dezerv (ranked 16) also feature in the list of 20 startups.

Bengaluru solidified its status as India's startup capital, hosting nine of the top 20 companies, including Zepto, Swish, and Lucidity.

Delhi and Mumbai each have two entrants, while regional hubs are gaining prominence. Pune-based EMotorad (ranked 9) and Hyderabad's Bhanzu (ranked 7) have both graduated from city-level rankings to national recognition.

"Beyond who ranks where, this year's list is a map of momentum. Younger companies are scaling faster, specialised models are earning trust, and Bengaluru's advantage is now coexisting with emerging startup hubs like Pune and Hyderabad, breaking through.

"For professionals, the takeaway is timing and fit. Use this list to spot where product-market fit is turning into repeatable growth, where categories are widening, and where city-level winners are graduating to national scale. That's where scope, learning, and impact tend to compound," Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News, said.