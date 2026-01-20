Zepto unveils first cohort of 8 startups under DPIIT-backed ‘Nova’ initiative

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Quick-commerce major Zepto on Tuesday announced the first cohort of eight startups selected under ‘Zepto Nova,’ an innovation initiative launched in partnership with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The programme aims to support promising Indian startups by offering market access, discoverability, and logistics through Zepto's hyperlocal network.

The initial cohort covers sectors including food and beverages, sustainable energy, and consumer brands. The selected companies are Milleto Nutto, Aloe Ecell, Flavours of Calicut, Thy Chocolate, No Cap Foods, Nesta Toys, Watch Out, and Makerverse.

Vinay Dhanani, President of Supply Chain and Category at Zepto, said the company aims to be an enabler for India’s startup ecosystem by helping homegrown brands break access barriers.

Zepto plans to launch the second edition of the programme in February 2026.

******** Whisper ropes in cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as brand ambassador for Period Panty * Whisper, a feminine hygiene brand, has roped in Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as the brand ambassador for the Whisper Period Panty.

"The Whisper Period Panty is designed to offer dependable protection with comfort even on heavy flow days, allowing girls to go about their day with confidence and ease. Our association with Jemimah Rodrigues brings this belief to life, as she truly represents a generation that refuses to look back because of periods," Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Category Head - Feminine Care, Procter and Gamble India said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Whisper and Jemimah aim to normalise conversations around periods while highlighting the need for solutions that support today's girls.

******* IHCL opens 59-key Ginger Gurugram in Haryana * The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the opening of 59-key Ginger Gurugram in Haryana.

"Opening of Ginger is integral to our strategy of expanding the brand's footprint in the country's leading markets. Ginger's lean-luxe offering is well suited to the evolving consumer need, combining flexibility, design and efficiency," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

Ginger Gurugram is developed by the Rajdarbar Group and part of Global Foyer Mall in Palam.