Zepto's Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra youngest billionaires in Hurun India Rich List 2025

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the Gen-Z co-founders of e-commerce platform Zepto, have emerged as the youngest billionaires featured on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Vohra and Palicha boast net worths of Rs 4,480 crore and Rs 5,380 crore, respectively. Since its launch in 2021, Zepto has rapidly grown to become one of India's leading quick commerce players, with its latest valuation pegged at USD 5.9 billion.

"The meteoric rise of Zepto's co-founders, Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, highlights how technology and innovation are compressing wealth-creation timelines," Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.

There were a total of 1,687 individuals on the list with net worths exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Trailing the Zepto founder duo are Rohan Gupta and family of SG Finserve (Rs 1,140 crore) and Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe (Rs 1,340 crore).

Chennai-born Aravind Srinivas, 31, founder of Perplexity, marked his debut as a billionaire with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore.

Also among the youngest billionaires is OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, 31, with a net worth of Rs 14,400 crore.

"India's wealth story is now about speed, disruption, and home-grown 'brains' with global impact," Junaid said. PTI ANK ANK SHW