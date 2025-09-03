Zerodha faced brief outage; glitch fixed, says company

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Online brokerage Zerodha faced a brief technical glitch on Wednesday morning that disrupted price updates for some users on its Kite trading app.

The outage left several investors complaining on social media platform X about difficulties in selling stocks when the securities market opened at 9.15 am.

Acknowledging the issue, Zerodha posted on X: "Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app." By 9:51 am, the broking firm confirmed in the same post that the problem has been resolved.

One user posted, "4k+ loss due to Zerodha Kite app. Please check and compensate for the same".

Another user had posted, "From last 15 minutes Zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is Zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss". PTI SP DRR