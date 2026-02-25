ZeroHarm Sciences raises Rs 65 cr from Kotak Life Sciences Fund, Alkemi Growth Capital

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) ZeroHarm Sciences, a nano-formulated, plant-based nutraceutical brand, on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs 65 crore from Kotak Life Sciences Fund and Alkemi Growth Capital.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited (Kotak Alts), through its Kotak Life Sciences Fund I (KLSF-I), invested Rs 40 crore, while Alkemi Growth Capital, a healthcare and consumer wellness-focused venture fund, invested Rs 25 crore, the company said in a release.

Cipher-Plexus acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

The investment will be primarily used to build a “Trust over Promise” health platform, a model that demonstrates supplement efficacy through measurable consumer health outcomes.

ZeroHarm will also invest in national brand building, international expansion across the US, UK and the Middle East, and scaling its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing ecosystem.

ZeroHarm Sciences Co-founder and CEO Sachin Darbarwar said, “We are building India’s first ‘Trust over Promise’ platform, where every customer can see measurable health outcomes through before-and-after diagnostic testing.” He added that the partnership with Kotak Alts and Alkemi Growth Capital brings long-term partners who share the company’s belief that the future of nutraceuticals lies not in louder claims, but in visible proof.

ZeroHarm Sciences is a Hyderabad-based, vertically integrated nutraceutical company that develops 100 per cent plant-based health supplements using proprietary nano-formulation technology, the release said. PTI VVK SSK