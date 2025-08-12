Zetwerk acquires majority stake in KRYFS power component

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a controlling stake in KRYFS Power Components, a market leader in transformer solutions.

The acquisition creates one of India’s most formidable players in electricals and renewables manufacturing, a statement said.

It blends Zetwerk’s digital-first supply chain platform and global manufacturing network with KRYFS’s deep domain expertise, NABL-accredited labs, POWERGRID-approved facilities (up to 765 kV), and 10 fully operational plants across the country.

KRYFS is the only company in India to manufacture 765 KV class transformer laminations and transformer tanks, it stated.

"This partnership isn’t just about scale, it’s about shaping the next generation of infrastructure manufacturing solutions in India, for India and for the world," said Amrit Acharya, CEO and Co-founder, Zetwerk.

KRYFS’ existing management team, including its CEO, will continue to lead the company, ensuring continuity and stability through this new chapter.

KRYFS’ 1,600+ employees, spread across its 10 plants, will now be part of Zetwerk’s digitally enabled, high-performance ecosystem.

"At Zetwerk, we've always believed that India can be the global factory for critical infrastructure and energy solutions. This partnership with KRYFS reinforces that belief," said Srinath Ramakkrushnan, COO and Co-founder of Zetwerk.